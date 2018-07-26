Jordanians ‘ready for democracy’ once genuine change takes place

AMMAN — The “chicken-or-the-egg” causality dilemma surfaces when politicians discuss the issue of whether Jordanians are ready to push for a full-fledged democratic system, or if the public should adapt to a system in place beforehand.

This issue, along with other key questions about political reform, were raised with representatives of two major political movements in Jordan, standing, to a certain degree, on the two extremes of the political spectrum: the Muslim Brotherhood, the largest opposition group, and the Civil Alliance (CA), a liberal movement that has gained more weight recently due to the names involved and its assumed role in the Fourth Circle rallies.

MP Qais Zayadin, a co-founder of the CA, argued that Jordanians are willing and ready to apply true democracy. “The story told that the Jordanian people are not ready for democracy is a lie. No nation anywhere in the world was democratic before they achieved a democratic political system,” he told The Jordan Times in a recent interview.

The recipe is simple, according to the politician, who underlined the need for a “clear road map to democracy, one that is agreed-upon by all political powers through a national dialogue that would produce a new social contract that produces a genuine democratic system”, added Zayadin.

“Look at Jordanians who run for elections in democratic countries and win! Why are they able to practice the principles of a civil state and democracy upon arrival?” Zayadin asked.

President of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Shura Council Zaki Bani Irsheid also believes that Jordanians “are able to implement democracy in its general context and according to local specifications”.

“All propaganda suggesting otherwise is merely an excuse for the continuity” of the status quo, where “marginalisation and corruption still prevail”.

The questions to the two political leaders focused on the concepts of democracy, elected governments and the civil state from the perspectives of the two groups.

What is noted is that there has been a subtle dialogue among opposition parties, trying to bring their positions on reform issues closer.

Irsheid said that the term “democracy” itself used to irritate members of the movement, who, during the 1989 elections campaign, resorted to the term “shura”, or consultation, to avoid using “democracy”, which is a completely different concept from the practice of early Islamic nations.

However, the Brotherhood has been viewing the term differently since 1993, he said.

“This change was coupled with in-house discussions, parliamentary political practices and participation in the government “, according to the Islamist.

Bani Irsheid and Zayadin agreed that a full-fledged democracy means enabling the people to be a source of authority “as stated in the Constitution”.

“Democracy is for the government to be elected by the people, based on clear programmes that establish its strategy inclusive of policies and which are communicated to the public before elections,” Zayadin said.

“Therefore, the government is answerable to the public based on these programmes. Its performance has to ensure transparency, because it is the responsibility of the public to ensure the government is accountable, and that cannot happen without information,” the lawmaker said.

For democracy to function, he added, there need to be large parties capable of developing programmes, running elections and forming governments.

He deems the Alliance as meeting these conditions, defining it as a party “that evolved from what we consider the largest political trend in Jordan: the civil trend. It took its space from center to left on the Jordanian political spectrum, and it enjoys wide support”.

Bani Irsheid said his group embraces the values of “acceptance and partnership”.

Yet a problem occurs, he said, when “some Brotherhood members believe that the civil state is contrary to an Islamic state”, although, according to its statute, a good state is one which practices good governance.