Jordanians express pride in King’s efforts to alleviate suffering of Palestinians

By Batool Ghaith - May 23,2021 - Last updated at May 24,2021

AMMAN — Jordanians have expressed their pride in His Majesty King Abdullah’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people amid the Israeli aggression.

Under Royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army Major General Yousef Huneiti on Saturday instructed the Royal Medical Services (RMS) to transfer Sarah Zaher Jamil, a child from the Gaza Strip, to Amman to get her treatment in RMS hospitals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sarah was severely injured by a shrapnel during the Israeli aggression on Gaza. She will be transferred to the King Hussein Medical Centre to receive treatment, according to Petra.

Several videos showing Sarah’s plight went viral on social media platforms. People from Jordan and other countries launched a social media campaign under the hashtag in Arabic #SarahMustGetTreated to help Sarah get noticed by someone who could sponsor her treatment.

Many Jordanians appealed to King Abdullah to transfer the child to Jordan for treatment. His Majesty gave instructions that the child be brought to Amman.

Twitter user Hala from Jordan thanked the King for his humanitarian gesture. “His Majesty is always the first to help when someone is in need. I hope Sarah gets better in Jordan,” she tweeted in Arabic.

Majd Khalifa expressed his pride in His Majesty’s efforts in helping the people of Gaza.

“I am proud and grateful for the efforts of my country and our beloved King, especially with kids,” he commented on Facebook.

Enas, a young Jordanian woman, praised the Jordanian doctors and medical staff who are taking care of Sarah.

“I am sure that the kid will be able to live her life normally thanks to the King and the great Jordanian doctors who will be treating her,” Enas tweeted in Arabic.

Abdullah Ajlouni, another Jordanian citizen, praised the King’s response to the crisis in Gaza.

“Jordan stands with Palestinians and it always did, we are grateful for our King who taught us the meaning of brotherhood. Welcome to Jordan Sarah, I hope you get the chance to walk out of the hospital on your own feet,” read Ajlouni’s post on Facebook.

The girl’s parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for this humanitarian gesture, praising the armed forces’ medical and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.