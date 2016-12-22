Jordanians ‘overwhelmingly favourable’ to EU, EU-funded survey says

AMMAN — Nine out of 10 Jordanians believe relations between the EU and Jordan are good, and 82 per cent of those say the EU has a positive influence on the socio-economic development of the Kingdom, according to the findings of a survey conducted carried out within the framework of the EU-funded EU Neighbours South project.

The poll, posted on the EU Neighbourhood Info Centre’s website, showed that an overwhelming majority of the 1,000 Jordanians interviewed face-to-face between May 19 and June 12 said they believe that relations between the EU and the Kingdom are good.

According to the findings, three quarters of the polled Jordanian believe the financial support provided by the EU to Jordan is effective, while around 57 per cent have a positive image of the EU, compared to just 50 per cent in the two other Mashreq countries polled, Lebanon and Palestine..

The survey is part of an initial series of opinion polls, conducted in seven EU Southern Neighbourhood partner countries — Algeria, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia.

The surveys looked at perceptions of, and attitudes towards, the EU, levels of information about the EU, awareness of EU financial support, as well as the general mood of respondents in the Southern Neighbourhood countries, including their views on current and future economic situation, employment and general life opportunities.

Respondents in Jordan were the most likely to say that the EU should play a greater part in economic development (78 per cent), trade (81 per cent) and external policy and foreign affairs (69 per cent), with 77 per cent saying they believe that the EU provides effective financial support for cooperation programmes.

Across the Mashreq, respondents in Jordan are the most likely to say they believe that the EU is portrayed objectively in different media, and Jordan is the only country where at least half of all respondents say this about each different media type.