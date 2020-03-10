Jordanians satisfied with government measures to limit coronavirus spread in Kingdom — poll

AMMAN — The majority of Jordanians are satisfied with the government's precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with 71 per cent of Jordanians expressing satisfaction with preventive measures being taken at the Kingdom's border crossings, a recent poll has shown.

The poll, issued by the Centre for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, was conducted by the Department of Public Opinion Polls and Surveys at the centre from March 1 to 7, and its results were announced on Monday, surveying a representative sample from all governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported

Included in the “Jordan Street Pulse” poll series, the study addressed the major issues facing the Kingdom, the region and the international community. It also focused on the government's priorities for the next two years, the upcoming parliamentary elections and Jordanians' concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The main concerns Jordanians highlighted in the survey were travelling and being in crowded places, at 53 per cent of responses, while 47 per cent of respondents expressed no fears in this regard.

Responding to a question about the ways that COVID-19 has impacted daily life, 34 per cent of the sample said that the breakout has affected their social interactions, including handshaking and direct contact with others.

Some 40 per cent of respondents believe that the Health Ministry lacks the technical equipment for carrying out quarantine for as long as it may be needed.

When asked about participation in the next parliamentary elections, 29 per cent of the respondents said that they will "definitely participate in the election", while 14 per cent said they will “probably take part”, 47 per cent said that they will "definitely not take part" in the election and 7 per cent noted that they will “probably not take part”.

Poverty and unemployment are the most pressing local issues, according to 27 per cent of respondents. Corruption came in third at 23 per cent. Price hikes and high living costs registered 19 per cent, Petra reported.

Regionally, Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause are considered to be the most urgent issues at 54 per cent, followed by crises and wars at 17 per cent and security and stability at 14 per cent.

According to 31 per cent of respondents, the COVID-19 outbreak is the most pressing international issue, followed by Jerusalem, the Palestinian cause and the "Deal of the Century" at 29 per cent. Wars, conflicts and instability followed at 10 per cent, then economic conditions at 7 per cent.