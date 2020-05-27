Jordan’s current epidemiological situation ‘good’ — official

By Bahaa Al Deen Al Nawas - May 27,2020 - Last updated at May 27,2020

Jordan’s current epidemiological situation is ‘good, with few infections’, according to the spokesperson of the National Epidemiological Committee (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — As the public sector resumed work on Tuesday, adhering to public safety measures, spokesperson of the National Epidemiological Committee, Nazir Obaidat, said that the epidemiological situation is currently “good, with few infections”.

“The public sector is back to work and we are hoping that everyone will commit to safety regulations to keep the situation well,” Obaidat told The Jordan Times.

He added that depending on progress, more announcements will be made regarding resumption of work in other sectors.

When asked about resuming transport between governorates, Obaidat said: “This has not been studied yet, we will get to it when the time is appropriate.”

According to media reports, a number of countries have begun easing restrictions for a gradual return to normal life and work.

Obaidat commented on similar decisions by saying that “each country has its own conditions, but in our case in Jordan, the pandemic remains present, there are infections and thus it is better to take it slow when opening different sectors and be gradual.”

When asked about the likelihood of more cases being reported after the resumption of work in the public sector, Obaidat said if an increase in cases occurs, “the factors will determine the proper recommendations to be followed”.

The government has circulated a back to work manual to all ministries to create safe workplaces when employees return to work on May 26, with working hours starting from 8:30am until 3:30pm.

The priority is given to employees in the same governorate where the government department is present, according to the guidebook, and those required to travel from a different governorate are to have permits issued for them by the concerned authority.

Regarding public servants residing in governorates where the even-odd licence plate system is applied, but they work every day, they will also have permits issued from the concerned minister or authority.

As for the private sector, only sectors given the green light to work can go back to work as of Tuesday, while sectors not allowed to work yet have to wait for further decisions in accordance with the developments in the country’s epidemiological situation.