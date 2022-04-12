Jordan’s diplomacy based on ‘balance’ — Fayez

AMMAN — Jordanian diplomacy, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, is based on “balance that has enabled the Kingdom to build regional and international alliances throughout its first centennial, and has enabled it to maintain its security, stability and interests,” Senate President Faisal Fayez said on Tuesday.

Heading a meeting for the joint committee of “Arab, international and expatriates affairs”, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Fayez said that the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis have affected the Arab nation.

Safadi acquainted senators with the efforts of King Abdullah to instill peace and security in the region, reviewing the Kingdom's positions towards regional and international developments, mainly the Palestinian cause, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.