Jordan’s economic delegation launches meetings in Washington

AMMAN — Official meetings of Jordan’s economic-ministerial delegation to Washington kicked off on Tuesday, with the aim of acquainting international and US institutions with the Kingdom’s economic growth programme.

The delegation is seeking support from the US administration and international organisations in preparation for the upcoming London conference to support Jordan’s economy and investment.

The meetings come in light of the significant role these institutions have in providing technical and financial assistance to the Kingdom as it seeks to promote investment and increase employment opportunities to enhance the living conditions for Jordanians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation includes Finance Minister Ezzeddine Kanakrieh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar and Central Bank Governor Ziad Fariz.

The first of the economic team’s meetings was with the deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for international finance, where the Jordanian delegation thanked the US side for its assistance programmes and loan guarantees.

At the end of the meeting, Kanakrieh said that Jordan is committed to moving forward with the implementation of the adopted programmes related to financial and economic reforms, which will be positively reflected on economic growth and job opportunities, as stated in the government’s priorities for the next two years.

The Jordanian delegation also met with the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors and Executive Director of the World Bank Merza Hasan, who stressed the continued economic support of the World Bank Group (WBG) for Jordan and its commitment to enabling it to obtain easy funding to support the budget and various developmental priorities.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar said that ties between Jordan and the WBG are “strategic”, as the bank is a key partner in the Kingdom’s development process, voicing hope for more cooperation in the coming stage, during which the government seeks to implement its 2019-2020 Action Plan.

WBG’s consultant, Fawaz Balbisi, said the bank and Jordan are now moving from a stage of managing the repercussions of the regional crises on Jordan, to one of economic recovery and a boost to economic growth through reforms that would set the stage for more foreign investments, infrastructural the improvements and the achievement of sustainable development.

The delegation also met with top Congress staff members and the US Treasury department over cooperation “in all trade and economic fields”.