Jordan’s RSS receives ICT standard award

AMMAN — Marking a first for the Middle East and the GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council) region, the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) has received the most prestigious award given by the International Federation of Global Information and Communication Technology (IFGICT), designating it as a “Green Business”.

This certification recognises the achievements of key organisations in raising their ICT infrastructures to world-leading standards, according to a RSS statement.

The RSS, Jordan’s foremost applied research institution, consultancy and technical support service provider, was honoured with the IFGICT award in recognition of its ICT operations and infrastructure to support its mission to empower strategic sustainable development for Jordan and the region, the statement said.

The RSS is a recognised regional leader in research and technical services in science, technology and engineering.

The green business designation from the IFGICT is a vital acknowledgement of the RSS’ proactive approach to enhancing and supporting local and global sustainable business and development.

It underlines the organisation’s commitment to socially and economically enlightened models for growth and prosperity, read the statement.

The Green Business Certificate of quality was awarded based on a comprehensive ICT audit that was carried out over the course of almost a year, during which time the IFGICT representative in Jordan worked closely with RSS staff.

With the full and constant support and collaboration of RSS management, the process of certification comprised of several phases, starting with internal documentation control, followed by an internal audit of the infrastructure of the RSS Data Centre and each department of the RSS ICT for Development Sector and, finally, the comprehensive training of relevant RSS staff, the statement said.

Implementing the IFGICT ICT standards helps committed organisations to achieve coherent ICT quality management to enhance organisational development and greatly improve the quality of services and products provided for stakeholders and customers. It also helps to maximise employee satisfaction and skills-development.

The official ceremony to present the award from IFGICT will be held on the RSS campus in accordance with all necessary COVID-related safety measures, according to the statement.