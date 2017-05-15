You are here
JPA condemns JTA ‘abuses’ against press
By JT - May 15,2017 - Last updated at May 15,2017
AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) council on Monday expressed its condemnation of "abuses" by the spokesperson of the Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) against “journalists” and the “assault” on JPA member Khalid Khawaja during a show on the 7 Stars satellite channel to discuss teachers' concerns.
The JPA council said that, away from the personal opinion expressed by Khawaja, the remarks of the JTA spokesperson, Ahmad Hajaya, had "transgressed all decent values", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The JPA accused the spokesperson of "directing accusations that exceed values of professional association ethics and which reflect a deep misunderstanding of the roles of journalists, who have always supported teachers".
The JPA statement did not mention the details of Hajaya's alleged accusations.
The journalists syndicate said believes in and respects the right of expression, yet it rejected the accusations made by the JTA spokesperson and rejected all attempts to harm the “dignity of journalists or accuse them without any evidence”.
The press association council said it will take any necessary measures against those who try to interfere with members of the association, adding that it will use its legal right to sue the spokesperson.
The council also demanded that the JTA issue a clear apology, rejecting all accusations made by the spokesperson. Otherwise, the JPA will consider JTA as adopting its spokesperson's views and will direct media outlets to boycott JTA-related news, Petra reported.
Related Articles
AMMAN – With an open-ended, nation-wide teachers’ strike possible at the beginning of the next academic year, Prime Minister Hani Mulki will
AMMAN — Calls for a teachers’ strike in late October to protest recent changes to school textbooks are "independent" and not orchestrated by
AMMAN — English language teachers in schools affiliated with selected education departments will sit for an elective assessment exam on Sund
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 15, 2017
May 14, 2017
May 15, 2017
Opinion
May 15, 2017
May 15, 2017
May 15, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment