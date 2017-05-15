JPA condemns JTA ‘abuses’ against press

By JT - May 15,2017 - Last updated at May 15,2017

AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) council on Monday expressed its condemnation of "abuses" by the spokesperson of the Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) against “journalists” and the “assault” on JPA member Khalid Khawaja during a show on the 7 Stars satellite channel to discuss teachers' concerns.

The JPA council said that, away from the personal opinion expressed by Khawaja, the remarks of the JTA spokesperson, Ahmad Hajaya, had "transgressed all decent values", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JPA accused the spokesperson of "directing accusations that exceed values of professional association ethics and which reflect a deep misunderstanding of the roles of journalists, who have always supported teachers".

The JPA statement did not mention the details of Hajaya's alleged accusations.

The journalists syndicate said believes in and respects the right of expression, yet it rejected the accusations made by the JTA spokesperson and rejected all attempts to harm the “dignity of journalists or accuse them without any evidence”.

The press association council said it will take any necessary measures against those who try to interfere with members of the association, adding that it will use its legal right to sue the spokesperson.

The council also demanded that the JTA issue a clear apology, rejecting all accusations made by the spokesperson. Otherwise, the JPA will consider JTA as adopting its spokesperson's views and will direct media outlets to boycott JTA-related news, Petra reported.