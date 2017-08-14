JPA opens operations room to follow up on local elections

You are here

By JT - Aug 14,2017 - Last updated at Aug 15,2017

AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) has opened an operation room at its headquarters to follow up on the municipal and local elections until the results are announced, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

Liaison officers will be stationed at the media centre of the Independent Election Commission. JPA also said that it will receive remarks and complaints from journalists covering the elections on the hotline: 0790111999, Petra noted.

Also on Monday, the Civil Coalition for Monitoring Elections and the Performance of Elected Councils (Rased) announced it would monitor the elections through 2,000 stationed observers and 250 field observers.

Rased added that its operations room will have 100 researchers to communicate with observers and analyse information sent through an electronic application, Petra said. 

 

 

