You are here
JPA opens operations room to follow up on local elections
By JT - Aug 14,2017 - Last updated at Aug 15,2017
AMMAN — The Jordan Press Association (JPA) has opened an operation room at its headquarters to follow up on the municipal and local elections until the results are announced, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.
Liaison officers will be stationed at the media centre of the Independent Election Commission. JPA also said that it will receive remarks and complaints from journalists covering the elections on the hotline: 0790111999, Petra noted.
Also on Monday, the Civil Coalition for Monitoring Elections and the Performance of Elected Councils (Rased) announced it would monitor the elections through 2,000 stationed observers and 250 field observers.
Rased added that its operations room will have 100 researchers to communicate with observers and analyse information sent through an electronic application, Petra said.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Some 4.1 million Jordanians are eligible to cast their votes at the local and municipal elections today.In Tuesday's elections, Jord
The Civil Coalition for Monitoring Parliamentary Elections (Rased) on Saturday criticised a ruling issued by the Law Interpretation Bureau that bans MPs from requesting names and specific documents while directing questions to the government during a Lower House monitoring session.
AMMAN — The Civil Coalition for Monitoring Elections and the Performance of Elected Councils (Rased) on Wednesday commended the Lower House’
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 14, 2017
Aug 14, 2017
Opinion
Aug 14, 2017
Aug 14, 2017
Aug 13, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment