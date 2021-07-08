You are here
JTB chief, Egypt ambassador discuss tourism cooperation
By JT - Jul 08,2021 - Last updated at Jul 08,2021
AMMAN — Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat and Egypt’s Ambassador to Jordan Sherif Kamel discussed ways to enhance bilateral collaboration in the tourism industry.
In a statement on Wednesday, the JTB said that Arabiyat highlighted the “deep-rooted” Jordanian-Egyptian relations during the meeting, saying that such ties will serve both countries’ common interests.
The talks also covered ways to improve tourism flows between the countries, the statement added, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
