Judeh meets UN Yemen envoy

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Nasser Judeh on Sunday met with UN special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Judeh and Ahmed discussed ways and efforts to deal with the latest developments in Yemen the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They outlined the humanitarian and security situation in Yemen and plans to settle the political crisis, stressing keenness on cooperation between Jordan and UN organisations in favour of serving the region and world's issues.

Judeh reiterated Jordan's support for the UN as it seeks to restore stability in Yemen.

He noted that the Kingdom, through its membership in the UN's Security Council for the past two years, participated in wording the council's Resolution 2216 on the situation in Yemen.

He called for applying its decision to restore security to Yemen and maintain its sovereignty and unity.

For his part, Ahmed described Jordan's role as vital in achieving regional security and stability and overcoming the challenges at hand, reiterating his support and keenness on cooperation and coordination with Amman in that regard.