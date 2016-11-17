Judeh, Romanian peer discuss region, ties

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Judeh on Wednesday met with Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Lazar Comanescu.

Judeh and Comanescu discussed bilateral relations between Jordan and Romania, established in 1965, and means to develop them, as well as the latest developments in the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They agreed on more cooperation in the cultural, tourism and economic fields, and increasing the value of trade exchange.

Judeh outlined economic and investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the importance of mutual visits among businesspeople and companies in the two countries.

The two officials also discussed regional and international efforts to fight terrorism and extremism and ways to deal with them with a holistic approach, stressing that Jordan will remain in the forefront of these efforts.

On the Palestinian issue, Judeh stressed the importance of re-launching earnest and effective negotiations with a fixed timeframe that would result in the two-state solution, which is based on an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital within the lines of 1967, on the basis of the international terms of reference and Arab initiatives, and in a way that does not compromise Jordan’s strategic interests.

Judeh and his Romanian counterpart outlined the situation in Syria and the importance of reaching a political solution on the basis of Geneva-1 conference and the outcomes of the Friends of Syria Group’s meetings.

Judeh outlined the burdens that Jordan has shouldered since the beginning of the Syrian conflict, represented by hosting millions of refugee.

Also on Wednesday, Senate President Faisal Fayez met with the Romanian minister and discussed bilateral ties and means to develop them at all levels.

Comănescu, for his part, hailed Jordan’s role in fighting terrorism and extremism, and working for regional peace.