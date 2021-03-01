Judicial Council limits court hearings amid pandemic

AMMAN — The Judicial Council on Monday directed the judges of the Courts of Appeal and Courts of First Instance to set an average of 15 sessions per day for pleadings, and 20 sessions for the Magistrates' Courts, due to the current epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The council highlighted that these procedures aim at preserving the safety of judges, supporting administrative staff and preventing the transmission of infection, which can serve as an “obstruction of justice”.

Recent measures oblige judges at the Courts of Appeal to abide by the provisions of Defence Order No. 21 of 2020 in terms of holding “audit” sessions without the presence of the parties included in the case, Petra reported.

Judges were instructed to leave the court upon completion of their work, while some judicial bodies and administrative cadres can remain on site, in accordance with work necessities.

A number of judicial services will continue to be provided at the Ministry of Justice’s online platform, the council noted.

The council authorised heads of courts and public prosecutors to use a flexible working hour system for employees, allowing a maximum of 50 per cent of the total number of employees in one shift.