JUST faculty member accused of harassment suspended, referred to prosecutor

AMMAN — Spokesperson of the Jordan University for Science and Technology (JUST) Raed Tal said that a faculty member accused of harassment was referred to the prosecutor general office and suspended from work until the investigation is complete, Al Rai Arabic daily reported on Wednesday.

Tal told Al Rai that a committee formed by JUST to investigate the alleged harassment incidents did not reveal any details. The accused is facing six charges that are being dealt with in complete confidentiality.