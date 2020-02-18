JUST partners with European research organisation

AMMAN — The Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) is officially a cooperating member of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland, according to a JUST statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the General Assembly meeting of CERN in October 2019 approved an induction project submitted by a research team from the Faculty of Computer and Information Technology at JUST comprising Zakarea Al Shara, Ahmed Shatnawi and Mahmoud Al Shbool.

The induction project in the fields of computing and information technology will benefit graduate students of JUST, who will take advantage of CERN’s “huge data repository” and resources, as well as undergraduate students taking part in CERN’s international summer programmes.

The agreement was signed by JUST President Saeb Khreisat and Resources Manager at CERN Andrzej Charkiewicz, the statement said.

The president of JUST acknowledged the research team for their “incredible efforts” in realising the project, stating that “this cooperation will greatly impact our students’ future perspectives”.