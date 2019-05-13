Justice Ministry wires JD53m through IBAN e-services to winners of financial court cases

By JT - May 13,2019 - Last updated at May 13,2019

AMMAN — The Ministry of Justice transferred around JD53 million to 73,000 beneficiaries through the IBAN e-service since the beginning of 2019 through the first week of May, said Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Monday.

Payables in financial cases can be wired directly via the international bank account number (IBAN), without having to visit the court or any other institutions, he added.

Since launching the IBAN e-service, the minister said that the efficiency of payment processes has improved.

Transfers can now be received within 24 hours from the issuance of court orders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talhouni noted that reimbursement and remunerations are part of the judicial system’s routine operation.

On a daily basis, courts issue the outcome sums of case rulings in one bulk payment, to be redistributed to the recipients, according to Petra.

The payment is then sent to the bank with all the IBAN account numbers and the corresponding amounts payable to them, the minister further explained.

For those who do not have bank accounts, the ministry is working on proffering solutions through e-wallets, which do not require financial deposits.