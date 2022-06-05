You are here
Kazakhs in Jordan vote on Kazakhstan constitutional amendments
By JT - Jun 05,2022 - Last updated at Jun 05,2022
AMMAN — The Kazakh community in various parts of the Kingdom went to their country's embassy in Amman on Sunday morning to participate in the referendum to amend Kazakhstan’s constitution, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The embassy opened its doors at 7am, providing all the necessary facilities to enable Kazakhs in Jordan to vote on the new constitutional amendments.
Counsellor at the Kazakh Embassy in Jordan Baurzhan Abiyev extended appreciation to Jordanian authorities’ cooperation in facilitating the participation of the Kazakh community residing in Jordan in the referendum.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 04, 2022
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.