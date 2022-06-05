Kazakhs in Jordan vote on Kazakhstan constitutional amendments

AMMAN — The Kazakh community in various parts of the Kingdom went to their country's embassy in Amman on Sunday morning to participate in the referendum to amend Kazakhstan’s constitution, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The embassy opened its doors at 7am, providing all the necessary facilities to enable Kazakhs in Jordan to vote on the new constitutional amendments.

Counsellor at the Kazakh Embassy in Jordan Baurzhan Abiyev extended appreciation to Jordanian authorities’ cooperation in facilitating the participation of the Kazakh community residing in Jordan in the referendum.