Kharabsheh calls on electricity companies to enhance winter preparedness

AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday called on electricity companies to adopt preventive measures to deal with electric failures that occur every winter season.

Kharabsheh made the remarks during a meeting with Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Hussein Labboun, Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Amjad Rawashdeh and directors of electricity distribution companies, to review companies' preparations to deal with winter.

The minister stressed that hospitals are a high priority during the winter and the pandemic, highlighting the importance of checking on their preparedness during emergencies and ensuring the sustainability of power in hospitals during emergencies, according to a ministry statement.

Labboun said that the EMRC directed electricity distribution companies to increase their preparedness to deal with expected weather conditions during the winter.