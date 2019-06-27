King affirms steadfast position on Palestinian cause at policy meeting

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Wednesday chaired a National Policies Council meeting, during which His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause, the importance of upholding the rule of law, and the need to empower and support youth.

During the meeting, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, stressing the importance of supporting Palestinians as they seek their just and legitimate rights leading to the establishment of their independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking at the meeting, His Majesty noted that Jordan’s position on the Palestinian issue is clear and well known to all and referred to the ongoing coordination and consultation with the Palestinian side.

The meeting also covered the importance of applying the rule of law to all, without exception, the statement said.

The King highlighted the need for accountability and applying the law firmly to deter celebratory gunfire at festive occasions, especially weddings.

Discussing youth empowerment, His Majesty expressed confidence in the capabilities of young Jordanian and their ability to succeed, emphasising the need for programmes to support them and enable them to establish projects that fulfil their aspirations, the statement added.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kamal Al Nasser, Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Saad Hayel Srour, Special Adviser to His Majesty Ali Fazza, Interior Minister Salameh Hammad, Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Fadel Hmoud and General Directorate of the Gendarmerie Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh attended the meeting.