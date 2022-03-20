King attends launch of waqf to study Imam Al Nawawi’s work

His Majesty King Abdullah signs the official papers for the Islamic endowment during the launch of the 'King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Waqf for the Integral Chair for the Study of Imam Al Nawawi’s Work' at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — Upon Royal directives, the “King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Waqf for the Integral Chair for the Study of Imam Al Nawawi’s Work” was launched on Sunday.

At the launch ceremony, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty King Abdullah signed the official papers for the Islamic endowment, according to a Royal Court statement.

The JD2 million waqf is aimed at shedding light on Imam Al Nawawi’s work by establishing a scholarly chair dedicated to studying his legacy and writings at Al Salt Grand Mosque and at the World Islamic Sciences and Education University (WISE).

His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, along with a number of Islamic scholars, witnessed the signing.

Over the past years, three waqf chairs had been established, upon Royal directives, to study the works of Imams Al Ghazali at the University of Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque; Al Razi at the University of Jordan, WISE University, and the King Hussein bin Talal Mosque; and Al Suyuti at Al Husseini Grand Mosque.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the launch.