King calls for end to provocative Israeli violations against Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Al Aqsa Mosque

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday reaffirmed the need to put an end to the provocative Israeli violations against the Palestinian people in East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, which led to the current dangerous escalations.

In a phone call with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, King Abdullah highlighted the need to maintain close Arab coordination, and exert all efforts to galvanise an active international position to protect the Palestinians and stop the illegitimate Israeli violations and measures, and end the aggression on Gaza, according to a Royal court statement.

His Majesty said Jordan fully supports the Palestinians as they seek to gain their just and legitimate rights, stressing the need to step up efforts to reach a political solution to the Palestinian cause.

The King said Jordan will persist in its efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in line with the Hashemite Custodianship, and preserve the historical and legal status quo in the holy city.

His Majesty stressed that Jordan will continue to support the Palestinians and provide them with medical and relief assistance; by dispatching aid convoys to the West Bank and Gaza, through the military field hospital in Gaza, the new hospital in the strip, and clinics in the West Bank; and facilitating the passage of relief convoys from other countries through its territory.

The King expressed appreciation of Sheikh Tamim’s efforts to stop the ongoing escalation and restore calm.