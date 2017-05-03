King condoles Saudi leader over death of brother

By JT - May 03,2017 - Last updated at May 03,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday extended his condolences to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia over the death of Saudi Prince Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a Royal Court statement said.

In a cable, His Majesty voiced his sympathies to the Saudi royal family and the Saudi people over the passing away of Prince Mishaal, who was the chairman of the Allegiance Council, which decides on succession issues.