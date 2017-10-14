King congratulates Abbas for reconciliation agreement

By JT - Oct 14,2017 - Last updated at Oct 14,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which the King congratulated Abbas for the national reconciliation signed recently.

The agreement between Hamas and Fateh was sealed in Cairo on Thursday.

For his part, Abbas expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts in presenting continuous support for the Palestinian people at all levels, according to a Royal Court statement.

Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fateh signed the reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.

The deal brokered by Egypt bridges a bitter gulf between the Western-backed mainstream Fateh Party of President Abbas and the Islamist Hamas.