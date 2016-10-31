King congratulates new Lebanese president

You are here

Oct 31,2016

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable to Michel Aoun, congratulating him for his election by the parliament as the new Lebanese president.

In the cable, His Majesty extended his best wishes to Aoun, stressing Jordan's keenness on boosting cooperation with Lebanon to achieve interests of both peoples and countries, according to a Royal Court statement. 

King Abdullah voiced his confidence that Lebanon, after the election of Aoun, will be able to enhance its national unity, overcome challenges and maintain its security and stability. 

