You are here
King congratulates new Lebanese president
By JT - Oct 31,2016 - Last updated at Oct 31,2016
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable to Michel Aoun, congratulating him for his election by the parliament as the new Lebanese president.
In the cable, His Majesty extended his best wishes to Aoun, stressing Jordan's keenness on boosting cooperation with Lebanon to achieve interests of both peoples and countries, according to a Royal Court statement.
King Abdullah voiced his confidence that Lebanon, after the election of Aoun, will be able to enhance its national unity, overcome challenges and maintain its security and stability.
Related Articles
BEIRUT — Twenty-six years after being forced from Lebanon's presidential palace and into exile by the Syrian army, Michel Aoun is set to be
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable to Guinean President Alpha Condé to congratulate him on his re-election.In the cabl
His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday sent a cable to Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov congratulating him on assuming his constitutional powers as president.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 31, 2016
Opinion
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 31, 2016
Oct 30, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment