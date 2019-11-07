King congratulates Saudi monarch on Riyadh Agreement

You are here

By JT - Nov 07,2019 - Last updated at Nov 07,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Wednesday, congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz on Saudi Arabia’s successful efforts to broker the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council as a key step towards a comprehensive political solution to safeguard Yemen’s unity and stability.

The phone call covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as current regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

The importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern, in line with common interests and in service of Arab and Islamic causes, was also stressed.

