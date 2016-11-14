King congratulates Trump on presidential election win

By JT - Nov 14,2016 - Last updated at Nov 14,2016

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday telephoned US President-elect Donald Trump, and expressed his wish to work jointly with the new American leader on boosting Jordan-US strategic relations.

His Majesty congratulated Trump on winning the US presidency, according to a Royal Court statement.

Trump won the November 8 presidential election against his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

The Republican Party is now in control of the two chambers of the US Congress, something that will strengthen the hand of the newly elected president and give him added freedom to pursue his policies.

During his campiagn, Trump spoke of a plan to cooperate with Jordan in anti-terror efforts.