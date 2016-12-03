King congratulates US vice president

You are here

By JT - Dec 03,2016 - Last updated at Dec 03,2016

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday voiced Jordan's interest to boost strategic relations with the US during a phone call with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, according to a Royal Court statement. 

During the phone call, His Majesty congratulated Pence on the recent election of Donald Trump as president and his election as vice president.

His Majesty King Abdullah last month telephoned US President-elect Donald Trump, and expressed his wish to work jointly with the new American leader on boosting Jordan-US strategic relations.

His Majesty has congratulated Trump on winning the US presidency and described the conversation in a recent TV interview as very fruitful. 

Trump won the November 8 presidential election against his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

The Republican Party is now in control of the two chambers of the US Congress, something that will strengthen the hand of the newly elected president and give him added freedom to pursue his policies, according to observers. 

During his campaign, Trump spoke of a plan to cooperate with Jordan in anti-terror efforts.

