King continues meetings with world leaders at UN

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah held in New York on Tuesday several meetings with heads of states and delegations participating in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His Majesty discussed developments in Yemen with Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, stressing Jordan's supportive stance to the legitimacy in Yemen and to all efforts aiming at reaching a solution to retrieve stability and safety to Yemen and the Yemenis.

The two leaders also discussed ways to deal with challenges facing the region, mainly facing terrorism and terrorist groups.

For his part, Hadi commended Jordan’s efforts and supportive stances towards Yemen.

In his meeting with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, King Abdullah discussed developments in the region and the UN’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Syrian refugees.

The UN secretary general commended Jordan’s efforts in hosting a “large number of Syrian refugees” and in dealing with the Syrian crisis.

The King also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi and discussed with him bilateral relations, especially in economic and political fields, stressing the Kingdom’s supportive stances towards the Iraqi government’s efforts to repel terrorism and retrieve the safety and stability of Iraq, preserving its unity and that of the Iraqis.

Abadi commended Jordan’s support to his country to face the different challenges, especially in regard to terrorism and terrorist groups.

King Abdullah also held meetings with Spanish King Felipe VI, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Isa Mustafa and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.