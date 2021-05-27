King, Crown Prince bid farewell to Abu Dhabi crown prince

By JT - May 27,2021 - Last updated at May 27,2021

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday bid farewell to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as he concluded his visit to Jordan.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, a number of senior officials and officers, and UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi were also present to bid Abu Dhabi’s crown prince farewell, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince was accompanied on the visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of senior UAE officials.