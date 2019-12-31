You are here
King departs on private visit
By JT - Dec 31,2019 - Last updated at Dec 31,2019
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday departed Jordan on a private visit for a few days. HRH Prince Feisal Bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members, according to a Royal Court statement.
