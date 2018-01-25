King discusses cooperation with Poland, UK, US top officials

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Davos and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Poland, especially in the economic and military fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the two leaders reviewed recent developments in the Palestinian issue and Jerusalem. His Majesty stressed the need to proceed with the peace process that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Majesty, who returned back home later in the day, and President Duda also discussed regional and global developments, crises witnessed by the Middle East and efforts made in the war on terrorism within a holistic strategy.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan.

Also on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, His Majesty also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

During the meeting of His Majesty the King with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, economic support to Jordan was reviewed. They examined Jordan’s economic reform programme aimed at enhancing growth and its ability to meet the challenges emerging from regional crises.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury.