King discusses region with Moroccan, Spanish monarchs, US envoy

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed regional developments and bilateral relations during a phone call with Moroccan King Mohammad VI, according to a Royal Court statement. Also on Wednesday, the King received a phone call from Spanish King Felipe VI, during which they went over bilateral relations between the two kingdoms and the latest regional developments, the Royal Court announced.

His Majesty met the Spanish monarch in May, as the latter arrived in Amman to attend the World Economic Forum hosted at the shore of the Dead Sea.

The King last met King Mohammad VI in Rabat in March, when the two leaders discussed the region and ways to bolster joint Arab action.

Also on Wednesday, King Abdullah met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh terrorist group Brett McGurk, a Royal Court statement said. During the meeting, His Majesty and McGurk discussed regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and the latest developments in the region.