You are here
King discusses region with Moroccan, Spanish monarchs, US envoy
By JT - Jun 08,2017 - Last updated at Jun 08,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed regional developments and bilateral relations during a phone call with Moroccan King Mohammad VI, according to a Royal Court statement. Also on Wednesday, the King received a phone call from Spanish King Felipe VI, during which they went over bilateral relations between the two kingdoms and the latest regional developments, the Royal Court announced.
His Majesty met the Spanish monarch in May, as the latter arrived in Amman to attend the World Economic Forum hosted at the shore of the Dead Sea.
The King last met King Mohammad VI in Rabat in March, when the two leaders discussed the region and ways to bolster joint Arab action.
Also on Wednesday, King Abdullah met with US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh terrorist group Brett McGurk, a Royal Court statement said. During the meeting, His Majesty and McGurk discussed regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and the latest developments in the region.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed regional developments in a phone call with Moroccan King Mohammad VI, according to
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to pay an official visit to Morocco on Wednesday upon an invitation from King Mohammed VI, a
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday arrived in Rabat in an official visit to Morocco upon an invitation from King Mohammed VI, a
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 06, 2017
Jun 07, 2017
Jun 08, 2017
Opinion
Jun 07, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment