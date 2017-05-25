King discusses ties with Western officials

By JT - May 25,2017 - Last updated at May 25,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday discussed strategic relations between Jordan and the US with Secretary of Defence James Mattis.

The phone conversation focused on military issues, in addition to the latest developments in the Middle East, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty also spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, where he reiterated condemnation of Manchester's terror attack.

The attack took place in Manchester on Monday, leading to the death and injury of dozens of innocents.

His Majesty stressed his support for the UK in fighting terror and extremism, as well as the regional and international efforts to combat the threat.

Also on Wednesday, King Abdullah congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron for his election as president.

The King expressed keenness on working with President Macron to bolster cooperation and partnership between the two countries in all fields, contributing to realising common interests and enhancing stability and security in the region and the globe.