King due in Cyprus today
By JT - Sep 08,2016 - Last updated at Sep 08,2016
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to visit Cyprus today, where he will meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades over bilateral cooperation and the latest regional and international developments, according to a Royal Court statement.
Jordan has recently opened an embassy in Nicosia, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Friday met with President Anastasiades and discussed ways to build on the outcomes of Anastasiades' visit to the Kingdom in November.
Jordan’s first resident ambassador to Cyprus, Mohammad Sharari Al Fayez, presented his credentials to the Cypriot president on August 30.
Anastasiades expressed his gratitude to Jordan for opening an embassy in Nicosia, which, he said, “highlights the strength of bilateral ties”.
