King due in UK Wednesday

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to start a working visit to the UK on Wednesday, a Royal Court statement said Monday.

During the visit, the King is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and presidents and members of UK parliamentary committees.

He will discuss developments in the Middle East and means to enhance cooperation in various fields, the statement said.

Last month, His Majesty made a brief visit to the UK, where he met key Cabinet members, ahead of a visit to the US, where he was the first Arab leader to meet the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Before arriving in London, he had met in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin.