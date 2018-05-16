King, Erdogan call for stepped up efforts in support of Palestine

By JT - May 16,2018 - Last updated at May 16,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed with him developments in Palestine after the United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

King Abdullah and President Erdogan stressed the importance of stepping up Arab and Islamic efforts to safeguard the Palestinians’ rights and their just cause, and to put a stop to the violence perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of around 60 people and thousands of injuries.

The two sides agreed that moving the US embassy to Jerusalem would have implications on efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region.

His Majesty and President Erdogan also affirmed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on various issues, especially the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem.

On Monday, His Majesty stressed during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron that Jordan rejects and condemns the blatant acts of aggression and violence perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The King emphasised that moving the US embassy to Jerusalem would have serious repercussions on security and stability in the Middle East and will inflame the feelings of Muslims and Christians.