King exchanges Eid Al Adha wishes with Egypt president
By JT - Jul 30,2020 - Last updated at Jul 30,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received a phone call on Thursday from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.
In the phone call, King Abdullah and President El Sisi exchanged Eid Al Adha wishes, according to a Royal Court statement.
