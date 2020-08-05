You are here

King expresses condolences to Lebanon president over victims of Beirut port explosion, says Jordan ready to provide support

By JT - Aug 05,2020 - Last updated at Aug 05,2020

Amman — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Lebanon President Michel Aoun, expressing condolences over the victims of the Beirut port explosion on Tuesday, which claimed scores of lives and injured hundreds.

In the cable, King Abdullah said Jordan stands with Lebanon at this difficult time and is ready to provide any support needed.

His Majesty expressed sympathy to President Aoun and the bereaved families, on behalf of Jordan’s people and government, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

