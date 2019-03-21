King expresses condolences over victims of Iraq ferry accident

You are here

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday sent a cable to Iraqi President Barham Saleh expressing condolences over the victims of a ferry that sank in the Tigris River on Thursday, claiming the lives of dozens of people.

In the cable, the King expressed his deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the Iraqi president and the families of the victims, a Royal Court statement said.

