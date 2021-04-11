You are here
King extends condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over Prince Philip’s passing
By JT - Apr 11,2021 - Last updated at Apr 11,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, over the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
King Abdullah expressed condolences on behalf of the people and government of Jordan to Queen Elizabeth, the royal family, and the people of the UK, paying tribute to the legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh in service of the United Kingdom, according to a Royal Court statement.
