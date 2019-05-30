King to head Jordan’s delegation to Mecca’s Arab, Islamic summits

By JT - May 30,2019 - Last updated at May 30,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah will head Jordan’s delegation at the emergency Arab summit, called for by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and slated for Thursday night in Mecca.

King Abdullah will also head the Jordanian delegation at the 14th Ordinary Session of the Islamic Summit Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held in Mecca on Friday night, under the theme "Hand in Hand towards the Future”, a Royal Court statement said.

The emergency summit is meant to address the “dangerous implications” of the sabotage attacks that targeted four commercial ships near the coast of the UAE, as well as the attacks that targeted oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia, a government official said on Tuesday.

The source highlighted that the Kingdom will take part in any effort that guarantees the security of Arab countries, adding that “Jordan stands against any escalation in the region”.

“Maintaining the peace and stability of Arab Gulf countries is a permanent Jordanian stance,” the source said, adding that “their security is Jordan’s security”.