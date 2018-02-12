You are here
King to hold summit with Russia’s Putin Thursday
By JT - Feb 12,2018 - Last updated at Feb 12,2018
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday is scheduled to hold a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a working visit to Moscow.
Discussion will focus on relations between both countries and the latest regional and international developments, especially the Syrian crisis, the peace process and the war on terrorism, according to a Royal Court statement.
Jordan has partnered with Russia and the US in creating and successfully sustaining a de-escalation zone in south Syria.
Meanwhile, the Royal Court announced that King Abdullah will meet on Wednesday with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.
Tillerson is expected in Amman, as part of a regional tour that will also take him to Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait between February 11–16, a US embassy statement said.
In Jordan, Tillerson will “underscore the enduring strength of the US-Jordan relationship, engage with the Jordanian leadership on the conclusion of a new Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral assistance, and discuss key regional issues such as the ongoing crisis in Syria and Jordan’s support for Middle East peace”, the statement said.
The secretary will lead the US delegation to a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Kuwait and participate in the Iraq Reconstruction Conference, according to the statement.
