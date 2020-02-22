You are here
King to hold talks with Qatar emir on Sunday
By JT - Feb 22,2020 - Last updated at Feb 22,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah will hold talks in Amman with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who starts an official visit to Jordan on Sunday, according to a Royal Court statement.
Talks will cover means to advance ties and activate cooperation in various areas, especially economic sectors, as well as regional developments, the statement
said.
