King invites Kuwaiti emir to Arab summit

AMMAN — Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Tuesday received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh, who handed him an invitation from His Majesty King Abdullah to attend the Arab summit in March.

Judeh conveyed King Abdullah's greetings to the Kuwaiti Emir, stressing that his participation in the summit and his contributions to resolutions and recommendations, especially "under such exceptional circumstances in the region and the world these days, will render the meeting a success”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Emir sent his greetings to King Abdullah and expressed his condolences for those who died in the line of duty and the civilians who were killed in Karak's recent terror attacks.

On Monday, Judeh delivered an invitation from King Abdullah to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and delivered a similar message from the King to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also on Monday, Comorian President Azali Assoumani received Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani, who delivered a letter from His Majesty inviting Assoumani to attend the Arab summit.