King, Iraqi FM affirm need for building on Jordan-Egypt-Iraq summit

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah received Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Alhakim at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday and discussed “the strong ties” between Jordan and Iraq.

King Abdullah affirmed keenness to advance cooperation with Iraq and build on the outcomes of the trilateral summit between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, a Royal Court statement said.

Discussions covered the importance of maintaining coordination between Jordan and Iraq on various issues.

His Majesty also stressed Jordan’s support for Iraq’s efforts to bolster its security and stability, while fulfilling the aspirations of its people towards further prosperity and progress, according to the statement.

The King asked Hakim to convey his greetings to President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas and Iraq’s Ambassador to Jordan Safia Al Suhail attended the meeting, the statement added.

While in Amman, the Iraqi foreign minister also participated in the third coordination meeting between Jordan, Cyprus and Greece held by the three countries’ foreign ministers ahead of their second trilateral summit.

The foreign ministers of the four countries agreed to meet in Baghdad in the near future, the statement said.