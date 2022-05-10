King meets distinguished Jordanian physicians based in US

By JT - May 10,2022 - Last updated at May 10,2022

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with the president and members of the executive board of the Jordanian American Physicians organisation and a number of distinguished Jordanian doctors based in the United States (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with the president and members of the executive board of the Jordanian American Physicians (JAP) organisation and a number of distinguished Jordanian doctors based in the United States.

King Abdullah expressed pride in the achievements of Jordanian physicians working in the US, commending the JAP organisation’s efforts and ongoing support for Jordanian doctors and medical students, as well as for the Ministry of Health during the COVID pandemic, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed the need to cooperate with the organisation to provide training programmes for Jordanian physicians at US medical centres.

The King noted the distinguished reputation of Jordan’s health care sector, highlighting the response to the COVID pandemic and stressing the importance of building on achievements, especially in medical tourism.

For his part, JRP Executive Board President Baha Eddin Shabaneh thanked the King for reaching out to Jordanian expatriates in the United States, who represent important success stories.

The JRP organisation provides support for Jordanian physicians working in the United States, as well as Jordanian doctors and medical students on exchange programmes in the US.

It also supports health care institutions in Jordan by raising funds to buy and donate medical equipment to bolster their capacities.

The attendees expressed their readiness to continue working to support Jordan’s health care sector through their expertise, stressing their keenness to reflect a positive image of Jordan and advance the Kingdom’s medical sector.

The physicians spoke about the initiatives and efforts they spearhead, such as providing support for medical students in Jordan to cover their tuition fees and providing equipment for their training, in addition to collecting donations to provide ventilators for Jordanian hospitals during the pandemic, empowering female Jordanian doctors, and securing training opportunities for Jordanian medical students in the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.