King meets with journalists, columnists

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday met with several columnists and journalists over local issues and regional and international developments.

Royal Court Chief Youssef Issawi and Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas attended the meeting that is “part of King Abdullah’s continuous communication with various sectors,” according to a Royal Court statement.

The statement stopped short of giving details about the topics discussed at the meeting, which came amid challenging times for the country.

The latest episode was a terror attack and ensuing raid on suspects’ hideout that left five security officers dead, along with three suspects, while five men were arrested for terrorism-related charges.