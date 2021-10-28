King meets UK House of Commons speaker, foreign and defence committees, and members of Jordan Group

His Majesty King Abdullah meets with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle at the Palace of Westminster in London on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday held a number of meetings at the Palace of Westminster in London, with House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, chairs and members of the House of Commons foreign affairs and defence committees, and the All-Party Parliamentary Jordan Group.

The meetings focused on the historical and strategic relations between Jordan and the United Kingdom, in addition to the latest regional and international developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also covered means of enhancing bilateral relations, with King Abdullah expressing appreciation of the UK’s support for Jordan through various development programmes, as well as by providing assistance to refugees and host communities.

His Majesty reiterated Jordan’s keenness on enhancing cooperation with the UK in addressing global challenges, including climate change and food security, as well as countering the humanitarian and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the Palestinian issue, the King reaffirmed the importance of continuing to work towards just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, stressing the need to maintain support for UNRWA to sustain its services.

His Majesty called for ending unilateral Israeli measures that could undermine stability and the prospects of achieving peace.

The meetings also covered the developments in Syria, with the King reiterating Jordan’s support for efforts to safeguard Syria’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity, and the unity of its people.

For his part, UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle pointed to the historical ties between the two countries, noting that this year marks the centenary of diplomatic relations between Jordan and the UK.

Meanwhile, members of the House of Commons foreign affairs and defence committees expressed their concern over the Israeli authorities’ decision to build new settlements in the West Bank.

They also highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and the UK, and the need to advance them further, commending Jordan’s efforts in hosting Syrian refugees, and providing them with health and educational services.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Jordan Group expressed support for Jordan’s efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty, in pursuit of regional peace and stability.

The group includes members of the UK House of Commons and House of Lords from several political parties, and seeks to enhance parliamentary cooperation between Jordan and the UK, and to build on the ties of friendship and historical partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas attended the meetings.