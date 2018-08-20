King meets US commander, digital media editors

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and discussed with him bilateral cooperation in military fields, a Royal Court statement said.

The meeting, which was held at Basman Palace, touched on the regional and international efforts in the war on terror within a holistic strategy.

Also on Sunday, His Majesty had a separate meeting with a number of chief editors and publishers of local news websites, as part of his constant contacts with the media community, the Royal Court said.

The discussion focused on local issues and regional current affairs, as well as the role of the media in promoting national issues.